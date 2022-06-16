KL Rahul Ruled Out Of England Tour, Will Fly To Germany For Further Treatment – Reports

New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, KL Rahul is almost confirmed to miss the upcoming tour of England. The Indian opener, who was set to lead the team against South Africa, picked up a groin injury ahead of the five-match T20I series and was ruled out of the same.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Rahul will fly to Germany for further treatment. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the same to Cricbuzz. “That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Cricbuzz on Thursday (June 16). Rahul is likely to fly out to Germany by the end of this month or early July for further treatment.

Rahul was named Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the England tour where India will play one rescheduled Test and six white ball matches. However, the BCCI now will have to name another vice captain. The board is also not keen on naming any replacements for Rahul unless they receive any requests by the team management for the same. With Rahul out, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are likely to open at Edgbaston. India plays the series deciding Test from July 1-5. The limited overs games will be played from July 7 and 17 with T20Is preceding the ODI series.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna