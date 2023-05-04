KL Rahul Set To Miss WTC Final, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

As per reports KL Rahul, who picked up an injury during LSG vs RCB match has been ruled out of IPL and is all set to miss the World Test Championship final against Australia.

New Delhi: In what comes as a massive blow to LSG, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL, as per a report in Cricbuzz. Rahul picked up an injury during the LSG vs RCB game. It is also being reported that Kl Rahul will miss the upcoming WTC final against Australia. Rahul went to Mumbai for scans and the matter has been taken up by the BCCI.

"The results of the scans will determine Rahul's participation in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London early next month. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) team, which monitors his treatment, has not informed the concerned, including the team management as of Thursday night but those who know the situation are not exactly optimistic. In all probability, Rahul will be out of the WTC final too," read a report in Cricbuzz.

There are a lot of speculations regarding the extent and nature of Rahul's injury as neither BCCI nor LSG has given any official statement about it. Rumours are doing rounds that Rahul could be suffering from a hip or a hamstring injury.