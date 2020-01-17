KL Rahul walked in at No 5 and smashed a brilliant 52-ball 80 against Australia at Rajkot on Friday during the second ODI. His 52-ball blitz was laced with six fours and three sixes. A top-order batsman by nature, he was made to come in after India lost Shreyas Iyer in a position he is not a specialist off, but he showed no scratchiness, instead, he got going straightaway and provided India with the finish they were after.

Rahul has over and over again showed the ability that he can adapt. He kept wickets at Mumbai after Rishabh Pant copped an injury and then batted at No 3 in the same game.

His knock at Rajkot has set Twitter abuzz as fans are not just lauding his knock but they also feel India has found a new finisher:

Here is how fans reacted:

Opener injured: Call Rahul Keeper injured: call Rahul Finisher injured: call Rahul When all are fit: Drop Rahul Poor guy never has a guaranteed place or position in playing XI! #KLRahul Ranbir Singh ♐ (@iRanbir_Singh) January 17, 2020

@klrahul11 blistering innings comes to end at 80, 20runs shirt to make Century. Yes thinking he can score milestone but far runs He come to bat at unusual position of No.5, Team Management faith in his Bad phase. Now as keeper he scored in Finisher position. #KLRahul #INDvAUS Akshay Lutade ( ) (@Luttu_27) January 17, 2020

#INDvsAUS aaj to #KLRahul ne Apna finisher king #DHONI ka roop dikha diya aap ko kaisi lagi #KLRahul ki innings Yogesh Kumar Poonia (@yogeshkp2699) January 17, 2020

K L Rahul is versatile as his Senior, Rahul Dravid. He can play as opener, can play at 3rd position,can play as finisher & can keep as well. #KLRahul #INDvAUS Sab Changa Si (@bins17) January 17, 2020

#KLRahul – opner, middle order batsman and now finisher. Fucking incredible. That’s it, that’s the tweet.#INDvsAUS Damon Salvatore (@Damon3317) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, faced with the task of levelling the series, India brought out the big bats with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scoring half-centuries to lift the team to a formidable 340/6 against Australia at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Dhawan and Kohli added 103 runs for the second wicket before Australia seemingly punctured the chase with three quick wickets in the middle overs, but Rahul batted belligerently in the final five overs to power India in the final five overs.