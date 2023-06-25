Currently, the star batter is in rehab after the surgery and is preparing for his return. Ahead of his much-awaited return to the cricketing field, Rahul visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Karnataka and took blessings from the almighty.

New Delhi: KL Rahul is most likely to make his return to International cricket with the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. He suffered a thigh injury in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after which he got ruled out of the tournament and the WTC Final 2023 against Australia.

Asia Cup Returns To Pakistan After 15 Years

Asian Cricket Council has officially confirmed that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be hosting the Asia Cup 2023 which will be held from August 31st to 17th September. Pakistan will be hosting the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years. The tournament will be played in the same format as last year, first group stage then super four, and final.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," said the ACC press release.

"The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," the release further stated.