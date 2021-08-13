London: KL Rahul has hit a purple patch in the ongoing tour of the UK. After top-scoring in Trent Bridge with 84, the Indian opener followed it up with a brilliant century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday during the opening day of the second Test. Following his maverick show, Rahul received praise from all quarters.

But the one that got all the attention was Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend actress, Athiya Shetty reacting. The Bollywood diva posted a story on her Instagram handle with a heart emoji. Her father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also reacted to the knock. He wrote, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba.”

Rahul was not India’s first-choice opener for the Tests against England. But after Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal picked up injuries – the Bengaluru-born was picked to slot in at the top with Rohit Sharma. With his ton, he became the first Indian after Ajinkya Rahane and 10th overall to earn a place on the prestigious Lord’s Honours Boards at the home of cricket.

Rahul also became only the third Indian opener to score a Test century at the Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad (1952) and Ravi Shastri (1990) are the other two Indian openers who reached the triple-digit mark at the iconic ground.

“This is probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat. I thought he was very much in control from Ball 1. Till we finished the day today, he looked very much in control. At no point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much, he was very clear about his plans,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying.