Dhaka: The BCCI announced on Sunday that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been released from India’s ODI squad and the southpaw will join the side before the Test series. The announcement came in at the stroke of the toss for the first ODI.

According to the BCCI statement, it was said that Pant has been released in consultation with the medical team. However, the nor the board neither captain Rohit Sharma, at the toss, specified about the exact reason for Pant’s exclusion.

? UPDATE In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.#TeamIndia | #BANvIND BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

“In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought. Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI,” the BCCI statement read.

The 25-year-old has been facing a lot of criticism regarding his form after a string of low scores.