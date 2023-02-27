Kohli Considers MS Dhoni As Big Brother Reveals Virat's Childhood Coach Rajkumar

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma revealed his relationship with former India captain MS Dhoni. Recently, Kohli had also revealed that Dhoni was the only ex-teammate who checked in on him after the batting icon stepped down as the leader of the Indian side in Test cricket.

Kohli, India's most successful captain in the history of Test cricket succeeded MS Dhoni when the flamboyant batter was appointed as Red-ball Capatain in 2014. Kohli learned captaincy from from his predecessor, Recently spoke about his relationship with Dhoni on the RCB podcast. Kohli also revealed that he was handpicked as the captain by Dhoni when the latter opted to relinquish the top job in international cricket.

Speaking to India News Sports amid the four-match Test series between Australia and hosts Australia, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar opened up about the unbreakable bond between the former Indian captains. "Virat [Kohli] has always respected MS Dhoni and considers him a big brother. When Dhoni played under Virat, we saw Virat go at the long on during the death overs," Sharma said.

"He knew that his big brother was there to handle things. This allowed him to field in the deep, as you need to have good fielders in those positions towards the backend of the innings. I really appreciate Dhoni for supporting Virat at a time when others targeted him," he added.

Reflecting on Kohli's overall captaincy stint, Rajkumar hailed the veteran batter for revolutionising the fitness culture in the Indian team. "Virat Kohli's biggest achievement was that he changed the fitness culture in Indian cricket. The team was the fittest during his captaincy. He did it himself first and led from the front. Earlier, players didn't do weight training," Sharma added.

Virat Kohli is currently in Indore practicing for the third Test match against Australia which is scheduled to start from March 1 at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy is important for Rohit Sharma led India to seal the spot in World Test Championship final.