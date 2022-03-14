Kohli Met Him: Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Fans Seen Clicking Selfies With Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium saw a serious breach of security as four Virat Kohli fans were able to dodge the security cover in order to click selfies with their favourite cricketer, the police said. They were subsequently arrested, said the police on Monday.

The four fans were booked for trespassing and violating security protocols but Twitter couldn’t keep calm and came up with hilarious reactions to the incident that happened on Sunday night in the last session of play on the second day of the second Test match being played between India and Sri Lanka.

‘The running guy,’ wrote one user while posting the video of the incident.

“Okay, three fans have barged in to click a selfie with Virat Kohli and they got the selfie clicked as well,” wrote a user while another hilariously observed that it seemed as if Kohli met his fan and not the other way around.

Two of the accused are said to be minors as the Cubbon Park police took them into custody immediately.

Bengaluru is the second home for the Indian cricketer as his actress wife Anushka Sharma is from the city. The fans in Bengaluru have a special bond with Virat as he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.