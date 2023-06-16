'Kohli Should Not Have Said Those Things' - Naveen Ul Haq Lifts Lid Over Fight With Virat After LSG vs RCB Match

Naveen ul Haq said that it was Virat Kohli who started the fight after LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023. Naveen said that Kohli caught his hand forcefully when the players were shaking hands.

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq has opened up on his altercation with Virat Kohli during LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023. Naveen said that not him but Virat Kohli started the fight that caught the attention of the world.

The players had a go at each other after RCB's intense win over LSG. Virat and Naveen were seen having a heated altercation during the handshake. Post the match, Naveen took a dig at Virat Kohli by posting a series of cryptic tweets. When RCB was knocked out of the IPL, Naveen trolled RCB and Kohli by sharing images of 'mangoes' with a caption 'sweet mangoes'.

Meanwhile, Naveen said that it was Virat Kohli who started the fight and it was evident by the fines imposed on players. Notably, Virat Kohli was fined 100 per cent of match fees while Naveen was slapped with a fine of 50 per cent match fee.

"He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight," he told BBC Pashto.

"When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight," he added.

'Virat Kohli Caught My Hand Forcefully': Naveen Reveals Reason For Fight With RCB Star Naveen said that he does not sledge anyone without a reason, adding that he lost temper when Kohli caught his hand forcefully during hand shake post the match.

"I just want to say one thing I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation."