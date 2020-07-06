Australia head coach Justin Langer is looking forward to India’s tour of the country later this year when the best of the two teams will go head to head in what promises to be a closely fought Test series.

Virat Kohli’s men returned home with a maiden Test series win the last time they toured Australia.

“I always enjoy seeing the best of the best going against each other and in a series like Australia versus India, there will be many great players who will put on a show. Virat (Kohli) versus Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner vs Jasprit (Bumrah). It’s a tantalising prospect for any cricket lover,” Langer told Sportstar.

During India’s historic series win Down Under, the hosts missed two of their premier batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner due to ball-tampering ban. Despite that, Langer still rates that Indian team as one of the toughest ever.

“The entire team has grown as a unit including David and Steve. It was a difficult summer 18 months ago against a very impressive side which I still rate as one of the toughest I have seen. We learnt some lessons along the way,” he said.

While the talks are usually centred around Kohli the batsman, more often than not Cheteshwar Pujara, a Test mainstay, manages to fly under the radar. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has even termed Pujara the new wall and revealed they will come up with plans to deal with him.

Without pointing out what players Australia will be targeting, Langer said they will have plans against each of the India batsmen.

“He (Pujara) certainly had a very strong series, that’s for sure,” Langer said. “But we have come a long way since that summer and improved as a side across the board. He, like all the batsmen, will pose challenges so we just have to back ourselves and be ready.”

“We have enormous respect for the Indian cricket team and never underestimate any of their players. Like always we will be well prepared and do our best to compete strongly against our respected opponent,” he added.

With cricket currently on a forced break, Langer said it was unexpected but he’s enjoying it.

“It has been an unexpected but welcome break. Personally, I have enjoyed the time to refresh and be at home with my family,” he said.