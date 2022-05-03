Kevin Pietersen on Virat Kohli: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lavished huge praise on former India captain Virat Kohli, terming him as the greatest batter in the country, adding that his brand in cricket is equivalent to that of Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

“What he (Kohli) needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and in their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket. Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football,” said Pietersen.

“One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning,” added Pietersen on Star Sports.

Why is Virat Kohli the greatest batter in India?

With the number of matches Kohli has won for his country while chasing, Pietersen has no doubts about the fact that he is the greatest batter in India.

“Virat Kohli’s greatest attribute, how many games he has won for India while chasing. Virat Kohli is my greatest batter in this country because he has won so many games for India chasing. That is something you look at, that is something he cherishes and is so proud of,” Pietersen opined.

“This knock (against Gujarat Titans), he would be looking and thinking some beautiful shots, absolutely fantastic shots and I felt good. But I know he is a champion, he is a winner and I know that he would be fuming that those weren’t enough for the win,” he concluded.