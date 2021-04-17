Virat Kohli’s style of leadership complements his thought process, feels RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets. Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, has adjusted to the slower Chepauk tracks with figures of 1/30 and 1/27 in two IPL games.

“He (Kohli) is such an experienced leader. He is a skilful leader and the way that he approaches the games certainly complements the way I like to go about things,” Jamieson said on the eve RCB’s thrd game against KKR. “He is competitive, he is aggressive and likes to take the game on, which is something I like to adopt as well,” Jamieson said.

According to the 26-year-old right-arm medium pacer, who has played 8 T20Is, 5 ODIs and 6 Test for New Zealand, bowling on the Indian pitches is a different experience. “Certainly, different than back home, pitches at back home tend to be a little bit greener than what was here for the first couple of games, they have been on a slower side, than what I have been used to, which has been a good challenge, certainly being enjoying that.

“The lengths probably fraction more back of a length than probably what I am used to. It is a learning experience, the first two games,” said Jamieson. Jamieson said that he is evolving as a bowler.

“That evolves in each game and (I’m) trying to assess the conditions. We have played onto two relatively slow pitches so far, so I guess the skill-set required is probably little-bit different and teams probably tend to go little-bit harder in the first six overs,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson is enjoying his maiden Indian experience. “Yes, it has been good so far. My first time in India and I am loving it, got through the quarantine week and all okay and got some training done in the training camp and we are onto the games now, so enjoying so far, it is bit different (than) back home, a bit harder but certainly loving my experience so far,” the lanky pacer signed off.