KOL vs MI Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 23, 7:30 PM IST Wednesday

KOL vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KOL vs MI Dream11 Predictions 5th Match for IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings, who took control of the match during the last 10 overs of the first innings. They will be keen to bounce back while KKR would look for a perfect beginning as it will be a battle between big hitters on both sides on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track.

It will be Shubman Gill’s third IPL, the one where he would like to own the stage with his languid grace and effortless hitting, which he is so capable of. He can hit sixes over extra cover with grace and caress the ball through covers too.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KOL vs MI

KOL vs MI TOSS TIME: 7:00 PM IST

KOL vs MI Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KOL vs MI My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kolkata Knigh Riders: Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins

Mumbai Indians: Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar

