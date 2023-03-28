Advertisement
Kolkata IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Kolkata IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of KKR's squad, retained players, and released players for the Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: The two times champion would like to join the elite list with Mumbai and Chennai and lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the third time. The Kolkata-based franchise would be without their regular skipper, Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Star batter Nitish Rana would be leading the side in the absence of Iyer. Kolkata finished seventh last year and runner's up in 2021. They failed to find balance in their playing 11 and as a result, failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have good sets of players this time around too, it would be exciting to see if they can bring out a balanced and effective playing 11 this time.
Kolkata Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.
Kolkata Released Players List for IPL 2023
Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan (Traded To DC), Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Kolkata
N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh), Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.5 crore).
Kolkata Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
Nitish Rana (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (Currently Injured)
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 21 runs
Jersey Vs Canada Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
Canada beat Jersey by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS