Kolkata IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

The two times champion would like to join the elite list with Mumbai and Chennai and lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the third time. The Kolkata-based franchise would be without their regular skipper, Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Star batter Nitish Rana would be leading the side in the absence of Iyer. Kolkata finished seventh last year and runner's up in 2021. They failed to find balance in their playing 11 and as a result, failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have good sets of players this time around too, it would be exciting to see if they can bring out a balanced and effective playing 11 this time.