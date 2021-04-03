After having not made it to the playoffs last season, Kolkata Knight Riders would look for a better IPL outing this year in India. Speaking of KKR’s chances of making the playoffs, Aakash Chopra – labelling KKR as a mid-table team – reckoned that the franchise has a 50:50 chance of making it at the No 4 spot.

“They are a mid-table team, which means they could be no. 4 or no. 5. So there is a possibility of qualifying, but I am not expecting them to qualify no. 1, 2 or 3. I am expecting them to qualify as no.4, towards the end they could start coming back and qualify. They have a 50-50 chance of qualifying is what I feel,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also pointed out the concerns for KKR. He felt the death overs bowling has been a big problem for KKR as most of their bowlers are new-ball specialists.

“They could be the most expensive team in the death overs. All their bowlers are good with the new ball or in the middle-overs. Pat Cummins does not bowl in the death, and it is generally not possible for Pat and Lockie to play together,” highlighted Chopra.

Chopra also predicted Varun Chakravarthy would be the highest wicket-taker this season.

“Varun Chakravarthy can again become their highest wicket-taker. He is a very good bowler, but there is a fitness issue with him,” Chopra predicted.

KKR Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora