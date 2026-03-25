Kolkata Knight Riders hand leadership role to Rinku Singh ahead of IPL 2026

KKR have appointed Rinku Singh as vice-captain for IPL 2026, marking a major step in his leadership journey with the franchise.

Rinku Singh (File Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed explosive batter Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL 2026, showing the franchise’s long-term leadership plans.

Rinku will assist skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has been retained as captain despite KKR’s disappointing performance in IPL 2025.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“Rinku Singh will work very closely with skipper Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during the team’s ‘Knights Unplugged 3.0’ event.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar backed the decision, saying Rinku’s growth made him the perfect choice.

“I’ve seen him evolve as a leader over the years. He’s someone the team always looks forward to, so we wanted to give him a little bit more responsibility. I feel it’s the perfect time after winning the T20 World Cup,” Nayar said.

Rinku’s remarkable rise

Rinku’s journey is one of the most inspiring stories in IPL history. He was bought for just Rs 80 lakh in 2018 and was retained for Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

He became a household name after hitting five consecutive sixes in a last-over chase, which earned him an India call-up and established him as one of the best finishers in the league.

Rahane on Rinku’s growth

Rahane was full of praise for Rinku and said he is now the face of KKR after Shah Rukh Khan.

“I’m really happy to see Rinku as vice-captain. Really happy for him. I’ve seen his growth throughout the years.

“Rinku started his journey eight years back. To see him achieve so many things makes everyone happy, not just me. Every person in the dressing room is really happy. He has just won the (T20) World Cup and has also gone through tough times. Watching Rinku practise really hard day in and day out really motivates us.

“The attitude he brings is really fantastic. I believe when KKR’s name comes up, you always think of Shah Rukh Khan sir — and after Shah Rukh Khan sir, it’s Rinku Singh,” Rahane said.

Rinku also expressed his happiness at being named vice-captain.

“Kaafi achha lag raha hai. Aap ne mujhe mauka diya hai vice-captain banne ka. I was part of the World Cup-winning team. Every player has a dream to play for India and win the World Cup, so that dream has been fulfilled.“

Rinku’s message to fans

Speaking to the fans, Rinku urged them to keep supporting the team.

“Just want to say: Keep supporting us in good and bad times. We have a very good squad this time. We will try to do better and have the trophy in our hands this time,” Rinku said.

Barring the injured trio of Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Akash Deep, the entire squad was present at the event along with the support staff. Akash Deep has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury.

The team will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday for their opening match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey, named as Akash Deep’s replacement, was the first player introduced on stage.

Rahane, 37, was KKR’s highest run-scorer last season with 390 runs, but the team finished eighth with only five wins in 14 matches.

KKR head into IPL 2026 with a revamped batting unit after parting ways with Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, while making a record Rs 25.20 crore bid for Cameron Green.

The squad now has explosive options like Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, alongside Sunil Narine at the top.