Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Schedule: KKR India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders missed the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the league stage with six wins and eight defeats from 14 matches. This time, having forked out a record amount for securing the services of Pat Cummins, the two-time former champions will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet.

They will start their season against Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi where they will play a majority of their fixtures. Out of 14, Dinesh Karthik’s men will play eight matches in Abu Dhabi while three each in Sharjah and Dubai.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Full Squad

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

September 23 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 30 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 3 vs Delhi Capitals at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 7 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 10 vs Kings XI Punjab at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 12 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 16 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 18 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 21 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 24 vs Delhi Capitals at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 26 vs Kings Xi Punjab, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 29 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

November 1 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai