Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 schedule announced: KKR full match list, dates, venues & time revealed

Kolkata Knight Riders have only one home venue, so all their home matches will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR IPL 2026 schedule

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The match is scheduled for 29 March.

After the opening game, the three-time champions will play their next three matches at home at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. These home games will be played between 2 April and 9 April against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants.

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KKR’s away fixtures

KKR’s second away match will be on 14 April against Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders have only one home venue, so all their home matches will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Their away games will take them to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Raipur.

Advantage for KKR in playoff race

Ajinkya Rahane’s team will get a big advantage towards the end of the league stage. When the race for playoffs becomes intense, KKR will play all their remaining matches at home. They will host Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals on 16, 20, and 24 May respectively.

Matches against other teams

Kolkata Knight Riders will play two matches each against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.

They will face Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals once each.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 Schedule

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 Schedule Match No. Date Day Match Venue Time 1 29 March Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 7:30 PM 2 2 April Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM 3 6 April Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 7:30 PM 4 9 April Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 7:30 PM 5 14 April Tuesday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 7:30 PM 6 17 April Friday Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 7 19 April Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 3:30 PM 8 26 April Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow 7:30 PM 9 3 May Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 3:30 PM 10 8 May Friday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 7:30 PM 11 13 May Wednesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 7:30 PM 12 16 May Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata 7:30 PM 13 20 May Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Kolkata 7:30 PM 14 24 May Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Kolkata 7:30 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad for IPL 2026

KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tejashwi Singh, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Cameron Green, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Aroora, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Prashant Solanki.

Simple takeaway for KKR fans

KKR fans have a lot to look forward to. The team starts with a tough away game against Mumbai Indians but then enjoys a strong run of three home matches at Eden Gardens. With most of their crucial late-season games also at home, Ajinkya Rahane’s side could have a good chance to push for the playoffs.

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