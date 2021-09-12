Dubai: Yes, they still have an outside chance of making the Playoffs – but the task is not an easy one. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders are certainly one of the most popular Indian Premier League franchises in the competition. And the credit going to the players and the Bollywood superstar. As the second leg gets underway, the Knights do not find them in a favourable spot. They have played good cricket in patches and have been guilty of being inconsistent.

The Kolkata-based franchise is currently placed seventh in the points table. The Eoin morgan-led side has managed two secure merely two wins. A couple of matches went down to the wire and KKR found themselves on the wrong side. They would like to change that in the second leg in The Gulf.

To make it to the Playoffs, KKR needs to win five out of their remaining seven matches, which is going to be extremely difficult. But again, they have the side to do it. KKR have to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the remaining 7 matches.

The key players for the franchise would be young Shubman Gill at the top. The Knights would hope Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan fire with the bat. Varun Chakravarthy would be one of the key bowlers for the side along with Pat Cummins.

KKR open their second leg against RCB on September 20.