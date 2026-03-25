Kolkata Knight Riders retire No. 12 jersey for THIS star as ‘Eternal Knight’, his name is…

Kolkata Knight Riders have retired jersey number 12 to honour Andre Russell’s incredible 12-year legacy. Here’s why the IPL franchise made this emotional decision.

KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided to retire jersey number 12 as a special tribute to legendary all-rounder Andre Russell, whom they have fondly called the Eternal Knight for his incredible service to the franchise.

The three-time IPL champions made the emotional announcement at their pre-season event, Knights Unplugged 3.0, on Tuesday evening.

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Andre Russell, who has returned to KKR as a ‘power coach’ ahead of the new season, represented the franchise for 12 years from 2014 to 2025.

With his iconic hairstyle and explosive performances, the West Indian became one of KKR’s most loved and successful players. He played a key role in helping them win two IPL titles in 2014 and 2024.

Russell’s record with KKR

Russell played 140 IPL matches for KKR, scoring 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.17 and taking 123 wickets. He is only the second all-rounder in IPL history to score more than 2,000 runs and take 100 wickets.

His best individual season came in 2019 when he was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. He scored 510 runs at a strike rate of 204.81 and an average of 56.66.

He also holds the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler in IPL history – 5 for 15 against Mumbai Indians in 2021. His 123 wickets make him the second-most successful bowler in KKR’s history after Sunil Narine (192 wickets).

Venky Mysore on retiring Number 12

Speaking at the event, KKR CEO Venky Mysore explained the reason behind the tribute.

“We’ve had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ that we wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we’d like to retire this number for KKR in his honour.”

Andre Russell’s emotional reaction

An emotional Andre Russell, now KKR’s power Coach, shared his feelings:

“It has been over a decade of amazing achievements with this franchise, and I got a bit emotional watching the video. To be a part of two championship-winning teams with KKR, and to see what it means to everyone, that’s an amazing feeling. When you win a World Cup, that feels special, but when you win the IPL, it’s something different. I just want to say thanks to this franchise for making this journey so special for me.”