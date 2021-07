Strategic Time-Out! This game has come alive all of a sudden. First it was Andre Russell but when he got out, it looked like Chennai will have it in their bag but Pat Cummins has other plans. He is hitting the ball to all parts of the ground and is keeping Kolkata interested. They need 45 in 24 balls with Cummins on 48 off just 19 balls. Chennai will be thinking how did the game come to this after they had Kolkata on the mat. An interesting phase coming up.Â