All set to begin at Abu Dhabi then! The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Men in Yellow are in a huddle near the ropes. Some words of wisdom from MS Dhoni and they are off to take their respective positions on the field. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are the openers for Kolkata. Change in the batting order for them. They needed more from Narine at the top and he has not delivered, so the change. Deepak Chahar with the ball for Chennai. Here we go…