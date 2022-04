Delhi started off the season with a morale-boosting win against Mumbai. However, since then, they have failed to cross the line and they need their bowling and batting to fire in unison to come out with better results in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw was fantastic at the top of the order in the last game but they need the likes of Warner, Pant and Rovman Powell to display their might with the bat. Anrich Nortje looked rusty in his comeback game and Delhi need him and other bowlers to step up and support Kuldeep Yadav who has been one of the standout performers for them. Can Delhi lift themselves up and beat a strong Kolkata unit? Or will Kolkata continue to march on? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.Â