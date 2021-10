Strategic Time-Out! Well, the game was evenly poised before the 16th over but it has now drifted towards Kolkata and they need just 9 runs from 24 balls now! Kagiso Rabada lost his radar in the previous over and Sunil Narine has taken full toll of it! A gem of an innings from him and well supported by Nitish Rana. Anrich Nortje comes to bowl the 17th over for Delhi.