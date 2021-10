Kolkata have been the comeback kings of the season and they are familiar with the Sharjah conditions, as they ended Bangalore’s hunt in the Eliminator. Kolkata have also won all the games while chasing in UAE and would likely hope to repeat that if they chase here again. In their last game, Sunil Narine was back to his best form and caused a lot of trouble to the opposition with both the bat and the ball. Also, on paper, it looks like they have a deep batting lineup, which was seen in their last game when Shakib Al Hasan and Eoin Morgan kept their calm and got Kolkata over the line.