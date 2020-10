Pitch report- Simon Doull is in for the pitch report with Kumar Sangakkara. Doull feels that the wicket has not changed in over 30 years. Sangakkara feels that the wicket has got slower and the team which will bat first will struggle to figure out the par score. Adds that the side winning the toss will look to chase. Simon feels that dew might come in during the second innings and batting then will be easier. Sangakkara feels the slower balls will be cruicial and also the back of a length deliveries too will be hard to hit.