Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 5th Match LIVE Streaming Details

KKR vs MI Live Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders began their 2019 season on a strong note winning four of their first five matches before string of defeats resulted in them missing the playoff berth by the narrowest of margins. They will not want a repeat of the same this year and hope to be more consistent.

KKR’s biggest challenge this year, as their captain Dinesh Karthik accepted, will be to chose the right Playing XI.

“One of the tough points for KKR at this point of time is picking the right XI. A lot of guys have put their hands up and are ready for selection. It’s going to be an interesting one and a tough one but that’s a good sign,” he said on Tuesday.

Their opponent Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, started their campaign on a losing note and will aim to bounce back come Wednesday.

MI left-arm pacer Trent Boult said, “… we were a couple of (few) runs short in terms of our total to defend (vs Chennai Super Kings). We need to tighten up a couple of small areas with accuracy and execution and that’s what we will look to do in the next couple of games.”

KKR vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match

When: September 23, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Full T20 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare