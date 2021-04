Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that they would have fielded first as well. Rohit tells the couple of games they saw there was some dew. Tells the ball was turning against Bangalore despite of the dew. Rohit feels they were 20 runs short in the last game. Tells they have the bowling attack to defend targets. Rohit says he is not bothered losing the first game as they have gone onto win the championship which is important. Rohit tells they need to bat well and tells they made mistakes with the bat in the final 5 overs in their last game. Rohit informs Lynn misses out and de Kock comes back in the side.Â