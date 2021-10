The captain of Punjab, KL Rahul, says that they will bowl first and adds that the wickets have been quite tricky, based on the other games that have happened, and so, it would be tricky to bat first and they aren’t sure what sort of total would be good here. Adds that their bowling group has done really well and their batting has failed to fire and hopes that they can come together and score some big runs but hopes that they won’t have to chase a big total as he wants to restrict them to around 130-140. Informs that they have three changes as Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar miss out and Fabian Allen, Mayank Agarwal, and Shahrukh Khan replace them.Â