Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata, says the reason for them bowling is the amount of dew that comes later on. Mentions the character and the attitude matter irrespective of the total they get on the board and they want to give it their all. Adds the players are focused to give their best and it has been really good in the last few games and they are looking forward to this game. Informs Mavi comes in for Jackson as they want to strengthen their bowling.