Andre Russell is up for a chat. He says that they need to win the remaining matches to qualify but they are not stressing themselves and taking it one game at a time. Adds that he does not take too much pressure as you can do whatever is in your control. The West Indian feels that it is all about team effort in the end. Mentions that as an all-rounder, he would like to contribute as much as he can. Ends by saying that it is really hot and they are trying to acclimatize to the conditions.