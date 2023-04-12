KOY vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Kottayam and DCA Idukki will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

KOY vs IDK My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper Anand Suresh

Batsmen Sachin Baby (c), Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu

All-rounders Akhil Scaria (vc), KN Harikrishnan, K V Abhinav

Bowlers Febin Albert, Vishnu Viswam, Muthu Prasad, Akhil Sajeev

KOY vs IDK Probable XI DCA Kottayam: Albin Binu, Promise Varghese, Asif Ali, Harikrishnan KN , Unnimon Sabu, Sreejith Sanjeev(wk), Akhil Sajeev, Shan KS, Yadu Krishnan, Adithya Baiju, Justin Thomas, Adhi Abhilash

DCA Idukki: Sachin Baby , Akhil Scaria, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu Babu, Vishnu Viswam, Anand Suresh(wk), Febin Albert, Gautham Mohan, M Sebastian, Anand Joseph, Vijth Viswam