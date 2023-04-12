KOY vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between DCA Kottayam and DCA Idukki will take place at 01:15 PM IST
Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 01:40 PM IST
Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba
KOY vs IDK My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Anand Suresh
Batsmen Sachin Baby (c), Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu
All-rounders Akhil Scaria (vc), KN Harikrishnan, K V Abhinav
Bowlers Febin Albert, Vishnu Viswam, Muthu Prasad, Akhil Sajeev
KOY vs IDK Probable XI
DCA Kottayam: Albin Binu, Promise Varghese, Asif Ali, Harikrishnan KN , Unnimon Sabu, Sreejith Sanjeev(wk), Akhil Sajeev, Shan KS, Yadu Krishnan, Adithya Baiju, Justin Thomas, Adhi Abhilash
DCA Idukki: Sachin Baby , Akhil Scaria, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu Babu, Vishnu Viswam, Anand Suresh(wk), Febin Albert, Gautham Mohan, M Sebastian, Anand Joseph, Vijth Viswam
