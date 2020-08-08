In the wake of the tragic Air India Express Vande Bharat Mission Flight IX 1344 crash at the Calicut Airport runway on Friday evening, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar reacted to the incident. He said he was deeply saddened by what had happened in Kerala and hoped for minimum casualties and less pain for the injured.

Akhtar took to his Twitter and reacted. His post read, “Deeply saddened & hurt to hear about the @airindiain plane crash in Kerala. I hope there are minimum casualties & its less painful for the injured.”

Deeply saddened & hurt to hear about the @airindiain plane crash in Kerala. I hope there are minimum casualties & its less painful for the injured. #AirIndiaCrash #planecrash #Kerala Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 7, 2020

Seventeen people, including pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, were killed and several others injured in the plane crash as the Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions.

The Air India Express has expressed regret over the mishap but asserted that Vande Bharat Mission operation will continue.

Hotline Numbers

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members. The helpline number to call in Sharjah for updates is +97165970303. In Dubai, the number are+97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090571, +971543090575.

MEA helplines are open 24 7: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905; Fax: +91 11 23018158; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

Meanwhile, Akhtar who likes to voice his opinion on social platforms on Friday slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for treating former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed shabbily after the latter was seen carrying drinks and shoes during the ongoing first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.