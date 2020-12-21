Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pakistan Second XI ODD

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI vs Northern Second XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Second XI ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KP vs NOR at National BankSports Complex, Karachi: In another thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Second XI ODD, Northern Second XI will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI at the National Bank Sports Complex, Karachi on super Tuesday. The Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR match will start at 10 AM IST – December 22. Both sides have only one win in the league so far, and will hope to turn their fortunes before time runs out. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their first two games but bounced back with a 126-run victory against Balochistan. The Northern side also lost their opening two games before finally beating Southern Punjab. They former chased 204 with a wicket and four balls to spare.

TOSS: The Pakistan Second XI ODD toss between Northern Second XI and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI will take place at 9.30 AM IST – December 22.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: National BankSports Complex, Karachi.

KP vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, Umar Waheed

Batsmen Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Shoaib Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar

All-rounders Aamer Jamal (C), Naved Malik, Maaz Sadaqat

Bowlers Salman Irshad, Asif Afridi, Aamer Khan

KP vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Sarwar, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Imran.

KP vs NOR Squads

Northern Second XI (NOR): Sohail Akhtar (C), Umair Masood (VC/wk), Abdul Fasih, Amir Jamal, Amir Shah, Farhan Shafiq, Kashif Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ismail, Naved Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Minhas, Umar Waheed, Zaid Alam and Ziad Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI (KP): Asif Afridi (C), Mohammad Haris (VC/wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.

