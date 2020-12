KP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan Second XI ODD Friday

In the ongoing Pakistan Second XI ODD tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Sindh today.

TOSS: The Pakistan Second XI ODD match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh will take place at 9:30 AM IST – December 18.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex

KP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

M Haris (captain), H Khan (vice-captain), S Bangash, S Farhan, M Ibrahim, A Alam, M Mohsin, M Taha Khan, Asif Afridi, M Imran, G Mudassar

KP vs SIN Full SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ashfaq Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Aamer Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mehran Ibrahim, Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Mohsin-Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Mohsin, Arif Shah, Mohammad Imran, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Saqib Jamil

Sindh: Jahanzaib Sultan, Hasan Mohsin, Saad Khan, Fahad Iqbal, Arish Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Suleman, Adeel Meo, Mohammad Taha-Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Faraz Ali, Ammad Alam, Rameez Aziz, Saim Ayub, Azizullah, Ghulam Mudassar

