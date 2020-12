KP vs SP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan Second XI ODD Match 15

Dream11 Team Prediction

KP vs SP: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Second XI ODD Match 15:

TOSS: The Pakistan Second XI ODD toss between Southern Punjab Second XI and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI will take place at 9.30 AM IST – December 22.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: National BankSports Complex, Karachi.

KP vs NOR My Dream11 Team

W Hussain, M Mohsin Khan, S Farhan, A Shah, M Sarwar, M Ahmed, J Awan, A Khan, M Imran, A Afridi and A Baig.

Captain: A Khan Vice-Captain: M Sarwar

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.

Southern Punjab Second XI

Naved Yaseen (c), Rameez Alam (vc), Ahmer Ashfaq, Ahsan Baig, Anas Mustafa, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain and Zohaib Afridi.

