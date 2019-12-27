Former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/krishnamachari-srikkanth">Kris Srikkanth</a> will be the recipient of this year's prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Award given by the BCCI. Former India women's captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/anjum-chopra">Anjum Chopra</a> is the co-recipient of the lifetime achievement award for the year 2019. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI Annual Award function will be held in Mumbai on January 12 ahead of the first ODI against Australia on January 14. <p></p> <p></p>"Srikkanth and Anjum will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award for their contributions to Indian cricket. Everyone in BCCI feels that they are perfect choices for the award," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>Srikkanth inarguably is one of the biggest names to have come out of Tamil Nadu cricket stable apart from another former India skipper S Venkataraghavan and Ravichandran Ashwin. He represented India between 1981 to 1992. <p></p> <p></p>The 60-year-old Srikkanth played 43 Tests, scoring 2062 runs with two hundreds and 12 half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>However, it was ODI cricket where he was a trailblazer, way ahead of his time hitting those audacious hook shots off fast bowlers without wearing a helmet. <p></p> <p></p>His crowning glory certainly was the top score of 38 in the Prudential World Cup final in 1983 against a fearsome West Indies attack comprising Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding. He also scored a half-century against Pakistan in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket final in 1985. <p></p> <p></p>Srikkanth was appointed captain in 1989 for a tough tour of Pakistan where Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut. However, after a drawn series, he was removed from captaincy as it is believed that a heavyweight BCCI official from the all-powerful Mumbai lobby went by feedback on his captaincy from neutral umpire John Hampshire. <p></p> <p></p>Srikkanth retired in 1992 after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and then from 2009-12 served as the chairman of national selection committee. It was the Srikkanth-led committe that selected the Indian squad for the 2011 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>He was also associated with the IPL side Chennai Super Kings during its initial years and has been an analyst on various platforms including TV, print and digital. <p></p> <p></p>The 42-year-old Anjum is considered to be one of India's finest batswomen before Mithali Raj. A left-hander, Anjum played 12 Tests scoring 548 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Anum also played 127 ODIs in which she scored a hundred and 18 fifties. She also played 18 T20 Internationals. She was a part of the Indian XI that played in the Women's World Cup final against Australia in 2005.