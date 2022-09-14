New Delhi: Former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth picked his side for the T20 World Cup 2022 for India and decided to go with Ravichandran Ashwin along with Yuzvendra Chahal as his two spin options. Srikkanth also picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik as the wicket-keeper of the side with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as his pace bowling options.

“My playing 11, wherever you play, whether you’re playing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney or Perth, my playing 11 is always fixed. For the first game KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli – number three, Suryakumar Yadav – number four, number five is Hardik Pandya, number six is Rishabh Pant, number seven – Ashwin, eight – Chahal, 9, 10, 11 in this particular team will be Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, (Jasprit) Bumrah and of course Harshal Patel,” said Srikkanth on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’.

There was no place for Deepak Hooda or Dinesh Karthik’s in Srikkanth’s playing XI for the World Cup. Another notable exclusion was Arshdeep Singh, who was brilliant with the ball for the Indian side in the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel, who was included in India’s T20 squad for World Cup as a like-for-like replacement in absence of Ravindra Jadeja also misses out.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s Predicted Playing XI For India In T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.