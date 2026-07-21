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Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Gautam Gambhir, blasts India’s team selection after England defea

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticised Gautam Gambhir and the team management after the ODI series loss to England. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 21, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Published On Jul 21, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 21, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Srikkanth questions Gambhir after ODI series loss to England

Srikkanth questions Gambhir after ODI series loss to England

The Indian team lost another series under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. They played their last ODI series against England, where they suffered the series 2-1. The same result they got in thee T20I series, where they were not able to win a single match.

Srikkanth calls for accountability after India’s ODI series defeat to England

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management after India’s 2-1 ODI series loss to England. He said the team needs to take responsibility for the defeat and questioned whether India are preparing well for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Srikkanth also said the team should stop changing the playing XI so often. According to him, India’s real test is against strong teams, not weaker opponents.

They’ll win a T20 World Cup in between, they’ll win a Champions Trophy, and then lavish praise on Gambhir. Whereas, Gambhir has to be held accountable. The team management has to be accountable. They’ll beat Zimbabwe, then beat Sri Lanka and the West Indies and then they will start saying that India is back in form. If you consider Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and West Indies games as crucial series, there’s no scope for the team. Unfortunately, they’ll keep doing this,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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Srikkanth urges India to settle playing XI, questions KL Rahul’s batting position

Srikkanth also said India do not have many ODI matches before the next World Cup. Because of that, he believes the team should stop experimenting and start building a settled playing XI.

After this, there aren’t many one-day matches. There are only a handful of one-day matches. After that, there will be the Australia series, IPL and the World Cup. Honestly speaking, this is not the way to prepare by chopping and changing. Shubman Gill himself gave a statement saying what can we do if there are so many constant injuries. Every now and then the players are injured,” he added.

The former India opener also criticised India’s batting order during the run chase at Lord’s. He felt KL Rahul should have batted higher up instead of coming in at No. 6.

Will anyone send KL Rahul at No. 6 when chasing such a huge total? That guy has won you so many matches for you. Just like you screwed up Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, now you are screwing up KL Rahul. Is Rahul a No.6 or 7 batter? This is gross injustice. His body language also looked like someone nervous yesterday.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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