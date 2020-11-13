Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya was detained at Mumbai Airport on Thursday night, over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables. In the latest developments, Krunal was found in possession on Gold worth INR 1 crore and some undisclosed luxury watches.

The case has been handed over to the Airport Customs as the case was a non-recurring type, according to the DRI officials on Friday.”Cricketer Krunal Pandya was stopped and luxury watches were found. The case, being small for DRI standards and non-recurring type, was handed over to Airport Customs as per normal practice,” DRI said.

Krunal and his younger brother Hardik Pandya are very fond of expensive watches as they have often flaunted them on their social media profiles.

The flamboyant India all-rounder was returning from UAE, after the completion of cash-rich Indian Premier League, where his team Mumbai Indians won the title for record fifth time. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Earlier, on Thursday, when Krunal was detained, the DRI stated that the all-rounder was stopped over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.”Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE,” DRI sources said.

Krunal returned to Mumbai with the rest of teammates including skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the upcoming limited-over series against Australia due to hamstring strain.

After beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament, Krunal hailed the efforts of his teammates.”It’s the hunger to be at the top always. We’ve never taken any season lightly. There has always been 100% effort from the boys. A lot depends on how we prepared too, how in Mumbai we trained hard. Everyone knew their roles, everyone was in good shape and when the tournament started we just executed what we did in the nets,” Krunal said after winning the IPL 2020 title.