Pune: India allrounder Krunal Pandya has revealed he kept his late father’s clothes in the dressing room as during ODI debut against England earlier this week. On Tuesday, in the series opener in Pune, Krunal produced a memorable display as he broke the record for the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODIs and then took a wicket as well, playing a vital role in his team’s 66-run win.

During a TV interview after his maiden fifty, Krunal, the elder brother of Hardik, broke down while remembering his father who passed away earlier this year in January. In a post-match interaction between the two brothers, the elder Pandya revealed he was playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy the day his father died.

“So basically the thing is, he passed away on 16th morning and I was playing Syed Mushtaq Ali on that day. He had a habit of keeping his clothes ready in the night, his shoes, his pant, his shirt, hat as well,” Krunal said.

“So what I did was just before the game, I got his bag from Baroda here, and I thought, I know he is not with us, but those clothes, which he was supposed to wear in that game, I thought I’ll bring that and keep in the dressing room,” he added.

My father would always keep the clothes he’d wear for our matches ready the previous night. This was what he was going to wear for my match on Jan 16, the day he left us. I carried it with me in the dressing room to feel his presence even more strongly during my ODI debut. pic.twitter.com/eXkpFWVG8M Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 24, 2021

Later, the 30-year-old shared images of the clothes his father had chosen to wear for Krunal’s match. “My father would always keep the clothes he’d wear for our matches ready the previous night. This was what he was going to wear for my match on Jan 16, the day he left us. I carried it with me in the dressing room to feel his presence even more strongly during my ODI debut,” he posted.

He also thanked everyone for their wishes. “And now I know, that he was always there by my side, guiding me and cheering me on. Thank you everyone for your wishes, they mean the world to me,” he added.

The second ODI between India and England will be played on Friday.