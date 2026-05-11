Krunal Pandya reveals ‘shot of the match’ after RCB’s dramatic last ball win over MI in IPL 2026

Krunal Pandya hailed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for maintaining his composure during the final moments, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru narrowly defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling last-ball finish on Sunday.

The victory took RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 points table and officially ended Mumbai Indians’ playoff hopes.

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Chasing a modest target on a difficult batting surface, RCB needed nine runs from the final three balls when Bhuvneshwar stepped up with a crucial six over cover off Raj Bawa. The hit shifted the momentum completely before Bengaluru sealed the win on the final delivery.

Krunal calls Bhuvneshwar’s six the turning point

Krunal, who played a match-winning knock of 73 off 46 balls with four boundaries and five sixes, said Bhuvneshwar’s late hit made the most significant difference in the match.

“The shot Bhuvi played was the shot of the match. It was a wicket where you had to play cricketing shots. You had to get into good positions and you had to apply and grind,” Pandya said.

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The experienced all-rounder battled severe cramps during the latter half of his innings but continued to fight through the pain to take RCB close to victory.

“It’s fine, (I suffered a) lot of cramps. Now onwards I guess I will take of lot of fluids and food. I was cramping a lot. It started from calf, went to glutes and went to my back. It was something new for me.

“(But) what matters is those two points. I love tough situations as I am always prepared. I look forward to doing it when things are tough.”

Bhuvneshwar says he will remember the six more than the wickets

Earlier in the game, Bhuvneshwar produced an excellent spell with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/23 in his four overs. However, the veteran pacer admitted that his six with the bat gave him even more satisfaction.

“The six for sure, because I have bowled many times and taken few wickets, but the six, I will enjoy the most,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about maintaining consistency at this stage of his career and said discipline has played a major role in keeping him going.

“Honestly, motivation is a very over-rated word for me. You read some quote or watch a video and get motivated for a few days.

“That fades away quickly. Discipline keeps me going. My physios help me remain in shape. I think everything depends on the wicket as well. Today the wicket was two-paced.”

The senior pacer added that regular match practice and proper recovery time have helped him stay fresh throughout the season.

“The good thing is that throughout the year I am getting match practice and enough breaks to recharge myself. When you do what you want to do, you feel confident. Crucial two points for us. If we lost that one, we would be under pressure but we did well to get the two points,” he added.

Rajat Patidar admits RCB made the chase tougher than expected

RCB captain Rajat Patidar admitted after the match that Bengaluru should have finished the chase earlier considering their batting depth.

Despite losing wickets at crucial moments, RCB eventually maintained their composure in the final over, securing one of their most dramatic wins of the season and strengthening their position in the playoff race.

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