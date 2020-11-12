Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya has been stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mumbai Airport on his return from UAE, over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

Krunal was returning to India after a lengthy Indian Premier League, where his team Mumbai Indians won the record-extending fifth title.

“Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE,” DRI sources said.

Krunal was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in the title-winning campaign. The flamboyant all-rounder played a couple of crucial innings with bat and was clinical with his bowling performances. He picked 6 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 7.57 in 2020 season and scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 118.47.

The southpaw failed to get selected in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. While his younger brother

Hardik Pandya returned to the senior team in the limited-overs squad.

After beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament, Krunal hailed the efforts of his teammates.

“It’s the hunger to be at the top always. We’ve never taken any season lightly. There has always been 100% effort from the boys. A lot depends on how we prepared too, how in Mumbai we trained hard. Everyone knew their roles, everyone was in good shape and when the tournament started we just executed what we did in the nets,” Krunal said after winning the IPL 2020 title.