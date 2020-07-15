KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC Match 14 July 15, 8:30 PM IST

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team And Picks

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

KSS vs HSG My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Saleem (captain), Praveen Kumar (vice captain), Fareed Mohammed, Azim Shinwari, Amit Jain, Aritra Nag, Akmal Popla, Waheedullah Musleh, Chaitanya Kilari, Faridullah Kawri, Hafizullah Shinwari

KSS: Akmal Popla, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Ibrahim Zahiri, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Hafizullah Shinwari, Khushhal Khawri, Faridullah Khawri, Abdullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Nishad Ahmad, Sajid Khan, Khaled jan Mohammed

HSG: Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Bhawanjot Grewal, Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Yeswanth Tanneru, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Shankar Padmanabhan, Tafheem Masoodi, Umais Ahmed, M Wasi Alam, Gourav Aggarwal, Rajeev, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan