KSS vs SCC Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC Match 10 July 15, 12:30 PM IST

KSS vs SCC Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC Toss Time: 12:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

KSS vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Ihsanullah Wafa (captain), Umair Chaudary (vice-captain), Zawwar Hussain, Harinder Koranga, Rubel Pathak, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ibrahim Zahiri, Ashiq Hussain, Usman Sarwar, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari

Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC Full Squad List

KCC: Niyazwali Zargul, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Azim Shinwari, Nishad Ahmad, Abdullah Shinwari, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri

SCC: Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zawwar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik