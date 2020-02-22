KTS vs CC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Knights vs Cape Cobras Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s KTS vs CC: The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa. It is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions. Knights are currently at the bottom of the points and are yet to win their first match of the tournament. They have lost three of their four matches while one produced no result. Cape Cobras have fared a tad better having won two of their six matches while losing the remaining four. They are just a rung above Knights at fifth spot.

TOSS – The toss between Knights vs Cape Cobras will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

KTS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Zubayr Hamza (captain), George Linde (vice-captain), Kyle Verreynne, Raynard van Tonder, Keegan Petersen, Aviwe Mgijima, Pieter Malan, Jason Smith, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Thando Ntini

KTS vs CC Squads

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (wk/captain), Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman, Obus Pienaar

Cape Cobras: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne (wk), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini, Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KTS Dream11 Team/ CC Dream11 Team/ Knights Dream11 Team/ Cape Cobras Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more