KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints 4th Match: Fantasy 11 For Today’s South Africa T20 Challenge February 20, 2021 6:00 PM IST Saturday

Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KTS vs DOL in Kingsmead, Durban: Dolphins started their campaign as they defeated Cape Cobras by 14 runs on Friday. On the other hand, Knights suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Titans in the second match of the tournament.

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Knights and Dolphins will take place at 5:30 PM IST – February 20.

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

KTS vs DOL My Dream11 Team

Pite van Biljon (captain), Robbie Frylinck (vice-captain), Andries Gous, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Senuran Muthuswamy, Patrick Kruger, Andile Phelukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa

KTS vs DOL My Probable XIs

Knights: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Alfed Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo

KTS vs DOL Full Squads

Knights Full Squad: Pite van Biljon (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Grant Mokoena, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous (wk), Mbulelo Budaza, Jonathan Vandiar, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee

Dolphins Full Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Sarel Erwee, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Ruan de Swardt, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo

