KTS vs HL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Knights vs Lions Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 26 KTS vs HL: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Knights and Lions will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

KTS vs HL My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton (captain), Jacques Snyman (vice captain), Nicky van den Bergh, Andries Gous, Reeza Hendricks, Keegan Petersen, Dominic Hendricks, Obus Pienaar, Aaron Phangiso, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza

KTS vs HL SQUADS

Lions: Aaron Phangiso (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Craig Alexander, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Richards

Knights: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Pite van Biljon (captain), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Tshepo Ntuli, Marco Jansen

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Lions Dream11 Team/ Titans Dream11 Team/ KTS Dream11 Team/ HL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.