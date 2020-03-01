KTS vs TIT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Knights vs Titans Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 KTS vs TIT: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Knights and Titans will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

KTS vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Aiden Markram (captain), Jacques Snyman (vice-captain), Wandile Makwetu, Tony de Zorzi, Andries Gous, Keegan Petersen, Obus Pienaar, Grant Thomson, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza, Junior Dala

KTS vs TIT SQUADS

Knights: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu (wk/captain), Obus Pienaar, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Gerald Coetzee

Titans: Tony de Zorzi, Grant Thomson (captain), Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Neil Brand, Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Aiden Markram, Alfred Mothoa, Diego Rosier, Kabelo Sekhukhune

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Knights Dream11 Team/ Titans Dream11 Team/ KTS Dream11 Team/ TIT Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.