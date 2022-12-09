Mumbai: Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India squad for the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma has returned to Mumbai following an injury he sustained in the second ODI. Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have also been ruled out of the series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the side for the final ODI.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

India are 2-0 down in the series having lost the first two games. This is India’s second consecutive ODI series loss in Bangladesh. The final ODI will be played on December 10th.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.